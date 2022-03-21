Left Menu

Odisha activist creates awareness about protecting sparrows by singing poems

A social activist in Ganjam's Aska makes people aware of the need to protect sparrows by singing poems.

ANI | Ganjam (Odisha) | Updated: 21-03-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 16:34 IST
Odisha activist creates awareness about protecting sparrows by singing poems
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A social activist in Ganjam's Aska makes people aware of the need to protect sparrows by singing poems. The activist spreads awareness in his unique way. He carries an artificial nest and a wooden house with him on a bicycle and delivers his message by the means of poems.

"If people keep a nest in their mud or wood houses, maybe the sparrows would come and be revived in numbers," activist A. Brahmananda Acharya told ANI. "More than 90 per cent sparrows of the world are on the verge of extinction. If we do not look after this domestic bird, a time will come when we would be reading about them in books only," he said.

Acharya said construction of concrete houses instead of straw and mud houses, climatic changes and radiation from the mobile towers are the main causes behind extinction of the bird. Acharya has been awarded for spreading awareness about the protection of this endangered species. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

