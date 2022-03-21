India's record on foreign policy speaks for itself: Shringla
India has received praise from across the board for many of its foreign policy initiatives, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Monday, a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded India for its independent foreign policy.When asked at a media briefing about Khans comments, Shringla said Indias record speaks for itself and suggested that it would be wrong to say that only one leader complimented New Delhi.To say that one person would be wrong.
''To say that one person would be wrong. I think we have received praise across the board for many of our foreign policy initiatives at the level of the prime minister. I think our record speaks for itself,'' the foreign secretary said at a media briefing.
At a public rally in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, Khan lauded India for following an independent foreign policy saying New Delhi imported crude oil from Russia despite American sanctions on Moscow for its attack on Ukraine.
