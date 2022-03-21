Ukraine's gas transmission operator says it has full control of the system
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 21-03-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 16:42 IST
Ukraine's state-run gas transmission system operator said on Monday said it had full control of the network.
"The company retains operational and technological control," it said in a statement.
