Gazprom books 22.1 mln cubic metres/day in gas export capacity at Slovakia-Ukraine border for April

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 16:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian state gas pipeline monopoly Gazprom booked around 22.1 million cubic metres (mcm) per day of gas transit capacity for exports to Europe via Velke Kapusany on the Slovakia-Ukraine border for April, auction results showed.

In total, 70.4 million cubic metres per day of capacity was on offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

