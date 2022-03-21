Gazprom books 22.1 mln cubic metres/day in gas export capacity at Slovakia-Ukraine border for April
Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 16:43 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian state gas pipeline monopoly Gazprom booked around 22.1 million cubic metres (mcm) per day of gas transit capacity for exports to Europe via Velke Kapusany on the Slovakia-Ukraine border for April, auction results showed.
In total, 70.4 million cubic metres per day of capacity was on offer.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 1-Ukrainian refugees near 1.5 million as Russian assault enters 11th day
U.S. officials travel to Venezuela, a Russian ally, for talks - source
TOP WRAP 2-Ukrainian refugees near 1.5 million as Russian assault enters 11th day
'Never thought it would be relevant again': Sting revisits his song 'Russians' for Ukraine
Russian ambassador says US rhetoric becoming irresponsible, calls for dialogue