Left Menu

Exempt all state govt and municipal bus services from hike: NCP to PM as diesel price for ‘bulk users’ goes up by Rs25/litre

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 16:48 IST
Exempt all state govt and municipal bus services from hike: NCP to PM as diesel price for ‘bulk users’ goes up by Rs25/litre
  • Country:
  • India

With the price of diesel sold to bulk users increased by Rs 25 per litre, the NCP on Monday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi exempt all state government and municipal bus services from the hike.

The price of diesel sold to bulk users has been hiked by about Rs 25 per litre in line with a nearly 40 per cent rise in international oil prices, but retail rates at petrol pumps remain unchanged. In his letter to the prime minister, Nationalist Congress Party's Maharashtra chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said that the Centre has decided to increase the diesel price in view of the Russia-Ukraine war and the resultant hike in crude oil rate internationally.

“I take this opportunity to request your good-self to kindly exempt all state government and municipal bus services which fall in the category of bulk users from this hike of diesel rates,” Tapase said.

The NCP leader said the decision of oil marketing companies to include municipal and government buses in the list of bulk users will have “adverse” financial implications on government and municipal transport services and “it should be immediately reversed”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022