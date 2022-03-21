MoHUA launched Affordable Rental Housing Complexes to provide dignified living to urban migrants/poor

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has launched Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) as a sub-scheme of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) to provide dignified living to urban migrants/ poor near their workplace. This scheme is being implemented through two models as under:

Model-1: Utilizing existing Government funded vacant houses constructed under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JnNURM) and Rajiv Awas Yojana (RAY) to convert into ARHCs through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) or by Public Agencies;

ii. Model-2: Construction, Operation & Maintenance of ARHCs by Public/ Private Entities on their own available vacant land.

So far, under Model-1, 5,478 exiting Government-funded vacant houses have been converted into ARHCs to provide access to dignified affordable rental housing close to the workplace of urban migrants/ poor and process for development of additional 7,483 units as ARHCs is at various stages across the country. State/UT-wise details of number of exiting Government-funded vacant houses constructed under JnNURM and RAY to be converted into ARHCs for urban migrants/ poor are at Annexure. Further, under Model-2, proposal for development of 78,885 new ARHC units have been sanctioned. State-wise details are at Annexure.

As per scheme guidelines, affordable rent of ARHCs is fixed by the local authority based on a local survey.

(With Inputs from PIB)