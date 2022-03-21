Raising oil production was not topic in talks with ADNOC - German econ ministry

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck did not speak with Emirati state oil firm ADNOC about increasing oil production, a spokesperson for the ministry told Reuters on Monday.

Habeck is on a trip to the Gulf states to discuss long-term energy supplies as Germany makes efforts to reduce its reliance on Russian energy and increase pressure on President Vladimir Putin over the country's invasion of Ukraine.

