Novak says oil may hit $300 a barrel if Russian crude shunned, TASS reports
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 21-03-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 17:16 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that oil prices could reach $300 a barrel if Russian crude was shunned by the West, although he said that was unlikely, TASS news agency reported.
Novak also said it was impossible for Europe to refuse Russian oil and gas for now.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Europe
- TASS news agency
- Russian
- Alexander Novak
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Southern Europe grapples with changing face of tourism
Ukraine exodus is fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since WW2 - UNHCR chief
U.S., European allies discuss banning imports of Russian oil
U.S., Europeans discussing banning Russian oil imports, Blinken says
U.S., European allies discuss banning imports of Russian oil