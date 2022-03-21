Soccer-Overmars finds new job at Antwerp after Ajax departure-NOS

Former Ajax director Marc Overmars is set to become technical director at Belgian side Antwerp, little over a month after he left his job at Ajax over inappropriate behaviour towards female colleagues, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Monday.

Former Arsenal and Barcelona forward Overmars, 48, last month stepped down from his job, as he admitted to "unacceptable" behaviour after it had emerged that he had sent inappropriate messages to several women at Ajax.

