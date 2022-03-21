Left Menu

Right to take time on new UK energy strategy -PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-03-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 17:56 IST
Right to take time on new UK energy strategy -PM's spokesman
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

It is right for the British government to take its time over its new energy strategy, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday.

Johnson said on March 16 that a new national energy strategy would be set out this week as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to drive up energy prices.

Asked if it had been delayed, the spokesman said: "This is something that it's right to take the time to make sure we have a detailed, comprehensive strategy, and we'll set out our plans when it's ready but it's something we're working on at speed."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022