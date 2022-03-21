Russia hopes efforts to revive 2015 Iran nuclear deal to resume after Nowruz - TASS

Russia's ambassador said on Monday he hoped that efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear accord would resume after the Nowruz Persian New Year holidays, TASS news agency reported.

Efforts to clinch a new deal have been left in limbo after a last-minute demand by Russia, which now at odds with the West over its invasion of Ukraine, forced world powers to pause talks for despite having a largely completed text.

"Immediately after that, I really hope the negotiation process will resume," Russia's ambassador to Iran, Levan Dzhagaryan, was quoted as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)