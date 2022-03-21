Left Menu

PM Modi expresses grief on passenger plane crash in China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the passenger plane crash in China's Guangxi on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 19:04 IST
Prime Minster Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the passenger plane crash in China's Guangxi on Monday. PM Modi tweeted, "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the crash of the passenger flight MU5735 with 132 on board in China's Guangxi. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the crash and their family members."

A China Eastern Airlines plane with 133 people on board crashed in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday, causing a forest fire, Sputnik reported citing China Central Television (CCTV). According to CCTV, the search and rescue operations are underway, the Russian News Agency reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

