US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as oil climbs, Boeing slips after 737 crash

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Monday, as Boeing shares fell after a 737-800 jet crashed in China, while a rise in oil prices coupled with developments around the Russia-Ukraine conflict kept investors on edge after a solid rally last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 85.08 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 34,669.85. The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.72 points, or 0.02%, at 4,462.40, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.45 points, or 0.24%, to 13,860.39 at the opening bell.

