Left Menu

Ukraine may export just 200,000 T wheat in March-June -analyst

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 21-03-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 19:08 IST
Ukraine may export just 200,000 T wheat in March-June -analyst
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine, a major global wheat exporter, is likely to export just 200,000 tonnes of wheat from March to June due to its Black Sea ports being blocked by the Russian invasion, analyst APK-Inform said on Monday.

The consultancy said in a report that 2021/22 July-June wheat exports would not exceed 18.3 million tonnes, while ending stocks will reach 5.9 million tonnes.

Ukraine exported 18.1 million tonnes of wheat from July 2021 to March 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022