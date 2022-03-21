Saudi Aramco chief says Houthi attacks should be global concern

Saudi Arabia's Aramco chief Amin Nasser said on Monday that escalating attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis against oil installations in the kingdom should be a global concern at a time when the oil market was tight.

"The message that came out highlighted that these types of attacks and that type of escalation during a time when the market is very tight is a real concern for the world for it will have - God forbid - if more escalations happen over time, it might have some impact on supply," Nasser told an earnings webcast.

He was referring to a statement that came out on state news agency SPA that Saudi Arabia would not bear responsibility for any shortage of supplies as a result of Houthi attacks. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Saeed Azhar)

