Iran's Khamenei says economy should not be tied to U.S. sanctions

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-03-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 19:18 IST
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday the country's economy should not be tied to U.S. sanctions.

Iran and major powers have engaged in talks for the past 11 months in Vienna to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, which curbed Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.

The talks were close to an agreement until Russia made demands of the United States to guarantee that sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine would not hurt Moscow's trade with Tehran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

