UK must move towards getting 25% of its energy from nuclear - Johnson aide cites PM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised nuclear industry leaders on Monday he would help them cut through bureaucracy to finance and build new plants to try to move Britain back towards getting 25% of its energy needs from nuclear, an aide said. The aide said Johnson told the meeting Britain needed "to move back towards at least 25%" of its energy needs coming from nuclear.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-03-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 19:27 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised nuclear industry leaders on Monday he would help them cut through bureaucracy to finance and build new plants to try to move Britain back towards getting 25% of its energy needs from nuclear, an aide said. Like many other Western nations, Britain is trying to find ways to reduce its reliance on Russian fuel by boosting domestic production. He also met bosses of offshore oil and gas companies last week to discuss ramping up investment in the North Sea.

According to an aide present at Monday's meeting, Johnson told industry heads and financiers that there had been a "chronic absence" of leadership by successive British governments on nuclear energy and that the country was "being left for dead" by other nations, such as France, on the issue. The aide said Johnson told the meeting Britain needed "to move back towards at least 25%" of its energy needs coming from nuclear.

