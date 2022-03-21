Indian Potash Ltd signs pact with Israel Chemicals to buy 6-6.5 lakh tonnes of MOP annually

Indian Potash Ltd on Monday signed an agreement with Israel Chemicals Ltd for supply of 6-6.5 lakh tonnes muriate of potash (MOP) annually during 2022-27 period.

The collaboration is aimed at boosting domestic availability of fertilizers.

According to an official statement, Indian Potash Ltd (IPL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL) in the presence of Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya here.

The agreement is ''for the supply of Muriate of Potash (MOP) for the period 2022 to 2027, with a yearly quantity of 6 to 6.5 lakh tonnes''.

''India and Israel share an extensive economic, defence, and strategic relationship based on mutual trust and cooperation. Agriculture sector in India has huge potential and provides ample opportunities to collaborate and innovate,'' Mandaviya said.

He noted that India and Israel should work together in the field of research in the fertilizer sector to benefit the farming community.

The government is committed to increase the agricultural production and income of farmers with judicious use of fertilizers, the minister said and sought the cooperation of Israeli side in improving fertilizers' use and use of alternate environment-friendly fertilizers.

The minister also said the MoU is an important step towards increasing the availability of MOP in the country and will further boost farm output in the country, thereby improving the lives of the farming community.

Israel Chemicals is also working with the IPL in operating a project titled 'Potash for Life focused on achieving higher fertilizer use efficiency' with an aim to increase the income of farmers, he added.

Elad Aharonson, Global President of Israel Chemicals Ltd, applauded the company's association with India through Indian Potash Ltd, and stated that the company will be glad to be associated with the efforts being made in India.

