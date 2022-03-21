Left Menu

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad receives Padma Bhushan award in the field of Public Affairs

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday received the Padma Bhushan award in the field of Public Affairs.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad received the Padma Bhushan award (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday received the Padma Bhushan award in the field of Public Affairs. He received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind today.

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards including 2 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below. The list comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. 34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 posthumous awardees. (ANI)

