Ukraine defied a Russian demand that its forces lay down arms before dawn on Monday in Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands of civilians have been trapped in a city under siege and already laid to waste by Russian bombardment. In the capital Kyiv, shelling hit a shopping centre late on Sunday, killing at least eight people, wrecking nearby buildings and leaving smoking piles of rubble and the twisted wreckage of burned-out cars spread over several hundred metres.

Russia's almost month-old assault on Ukraine has stalled along most fronts, failing to seize a single major city or swiftly topple the government. But Russian shelling and missiles have caused devastation in built-up residential areas. FIGHTING * Authorities in Odesa accused Russian forces of carrying out a strike on residential buildings in the city's outskirts early on Monday, the first such attack on the Ukrainian Black Sea port. CIVILIANS * Horror and bewilderment stalk the devastated, Russian-besieged city of Mariupol, where some residents are burying dead neighbours in makeshift roadside graves. * Hundreds of Ukrainians waited in front of Poland's national stadium to register for work permits on Monday as governments and businesses across central Europe sought to help war refugees find jobs and school places.

SANCTIONS * The European Union should deepen sanctions on Russia to target its lucrative energy sector, the foreign ministers of Lithuania and Ireland said on Monday, kicking off a week of intense diplomacy. The EU and allies have already imposed a panoply of restrictions on Russia, including freezing the assets of its central bank. But targeting Russian oil, as the United States and Britain have done, is a divisive choice for the 27-nation EU, which relies on Russia for 40% of its gas. DIPLOMACY * Peace talks resumed on Monday, starting with a 90-minute video conference. Working groups from the two sides will continue discussions throughout the day, a Ukrainian delegation member said. The Kremlin said the talks had made no significant progress as yet.

QUOTES * "The bombs did not kill them but all this..., the situation - the basements, the lack of physical activity, the stress, the cold as well," Andrei, a Mariupol resident, said while burying dead neighbours in a makeshift grave by the roadside. "I hope there will be some sort of a reburial and this is just temporary," he added, gesturing at the hole in the ground. * "The violent aggression against Ukraine is unfortunately not slowing down," Pope Francis said. "It is a senseless massacre where every day slaughters and atrocities are being repeated." (Compiled by Michael Perry and Stephen Coates; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

