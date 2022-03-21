Cab drivers demand subsidised fuel, streamlining fare fixation process

Cab and tourist taxi driver associations staged a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Monday to demand removal of MCD toll tax and streamlining the process of fixing fares by app-based taxi services Uber and Ola. There was, however, no visible impact on cab services in the city due to the stir.

Scores of drivers of tourist taxis, Ola, Uber cabs and three-wheelers participated in the protest at Jantar Mantar. The protesters demanded that the MCD toll tax, which is realised from commercial vehicles while entering Delhi from NCR towns, should not be taken from taxis and cabs.

They also alleged that online cab aggregators pay a small share of the fare to drivers which should be streamlined.

''The government should intervene in rate fixation as online cab aggregators arbitrarily fix fares and then pay a small amount to drives. For instance, if the fare is Rs 100, then drivers get only Rs 30 while the rest is kept by the aggregator. ''This practice should be streamlined,'' Convenor, Sanyukta Sangharsh Samiti, Indrajeet Singh told PTI.

Sanyukta Sangharsh Samiti is an umbrella body of several taxi and cab unions.

Singh also said the government should provide CNG and fuel at subsidised rates to cab and taxi drivers on the lines of benefits given to other industries. ''Cab and taxi drivers are badly hit by the pandemic and the industry is still reviving. So the government should help them by providing fuel at subsidised rates,'' he said. Singh also said that the MCD parking fee should not be realised from taxis plying in outer Delhi's rural areas as they don't use MCD parking.

Though there was protest by cab drivers, there was no visible impact on the availability of cabs and taxis in the city.

Singh said it was a symbolic half-a-day protest so the impact on cabs was negligible. He said if their demands were not met, they will stage massive protest and will also think about going on strike in the future.

