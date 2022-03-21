Civilian shot at in J-K's Budgam

A civilian was shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, police said Monday. According to the Budgam Police, the man identified as Tajamul Mohiuddin Rather was shot at near his home in Gotpora.

The man has been shifted to District hospital Pulwama. Security forces cordoned off the area.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

