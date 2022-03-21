Left Menu

Mongstad refinery ground fire put out, no production impact

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 20:33 IST
A heather fire near Equinor's Mongstad refinery in western Norway was extinguished on Monday without affecting production, Equinor said.

Police had been evacuating staff from the premises after reports of the fire in the vicinity of the plant. Only non-essential staff had been evacuated and the refinery could maintain regular production, an Equinor spokesman told Reuters.

Mongstad has a processing capacity of 226,000 barrels of oil per day.

