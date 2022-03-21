Left Menu

Government initiatives resulted in domestic steel sector growth, Union Minister

The 'Make in India' initiative of the Government of India ensures the utilisation of domestically manufactured steel and steel products in the country, Union Minister of Steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh told Parliament on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 21:05 IST
Government initiatives resulted in domestic steel sector growth, Union Minister
Representational picture. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Make in India' initiative of the Government of India ensures the utilisation of domestically manufactured steel and steel products in the country, Union Minister of Steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh told Parliament on Monday. The Union Minister said this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

The Government has notified Domestically Manufactured Iron and Steel Products (DMI & SP) Policy on May 8, 2017 and subsequently revised on May 29, 2019 and December 31, 2020. This has resulted in the growth of the domestic steel sector by import substitution of around Rs 22,400 crore so far. The PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan is Rs. 100 lakh crore investment plan for infrastructure development over the next five years. The various initiatives for infrastructure development under the plan will boost the demand for steel in various sectors thereby enhancing steel usage and growth of the steel sector. These initiatives, being undertaken by Central Government, have a development impact across the country including the State of Karnataka.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022