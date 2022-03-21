Left Menu

Per capita consumption of PMUY beneficiaries increased from 3.01 to 3.66 refills

The Central government on Monday informed the Rajya Sabha (RS) that the per capita consumption of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries has increased from 3.01 refills in 2019-20 to 3.66 refills in current financial year (till February 2022)

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 21:30 IST
Per capita consumption of PMUY beneficiaries increased from 3.01 to 3.66 refills
Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central government on Monday informed the Rajya Sabha (RS) that the per capita consumption of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries has increased from 3.01 refills in 2019-20 to 3.66 refills in current financial year (till February 2022) Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas (MOPNG) Rameshwar Teli shared detailed data in the Upper House in a written reply to the question asked by Member of Parliament Narendra Jadhav.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister said, "Per capita consumption of PMUY beneficiaries was 3.01 in 2019-2020, 4.39 in 2020-2021 and 3.66 in 2021-2022 (February 2022)". He added, "As per the government data, the maximum per capita consumption of PMUY beneficiaries were noted in Pondicherry (from 5.25 refills in 2019-20 to 6.28 refills February 2022)."

Under Pratyaksh Hanstantrit Labh (PAHAL) Scheme, the Minister further said that the subsidy, as admissible, is credited to the bank account of the eligible beneficiaries. "A total of Rs 23,666 crore was utilized in Direct Benefit Transfer (DBTL)-PAHAL in the year 2020-21 as against revised estimate of Rs 23,666 crore. For the current year as against revised estimate of Rs 3,400 crore, Rs 130 crore has been utilized till December 2021," Teli stated.

In May 2016, MOPNG introduced the PMUY as a flagship scheme with an objective to make clean cooking fuel such as LPG available to the rural and deprived households which were otherwise using traditional cooking fuels such as firewood, coal, cow-dung cakes etc. Usage of traditional cooking fuels had detrimental impacts on the health of rural women as well as on the environment. The scheme was launched in May 2016 in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The target under the scheme was to release 8 crore LPG connections to the deprived households by March 2020.

On September 7, 2019, PM Modi handed over the 8th crore LPG connection in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The release of 8 crores LPG connections under the scheme has also helped in increasing the LPG coverage from 62 per cent on May 1, 2016, to 99.8 per cent on April 1, 2021. Jadhav had earlier asked in the RS whether the beneficiaries of PM Ujjwala Yojana have stopped getting their cylinders refilled due to rising LPG prices. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022