Ukraine is defying a Russian demand for soldiers to lay down arms in Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands of civilians are besieged in a city being laid to waste by bombardment. In the capital Kyiv, shelling reached a shopping centre, killing at least eight people, wrecking buildings and leaving smoking rubble and burned-out cars spread out.

Russia's almost month-old assault on Ukraine has stalled along most fronts, failing to seize any major city or topple the government. But shelling and missiles have caused devastation in residential areas. FIGHTING * Authorities in Odesa accused Russian of a strike on residential buildings, the first such attack on the Ukrainian Black Sea port. CIVILIANS * Horror and bewilderment stalk the devastated, Russian-besieged city of Mariupol, where some bury neighbours in roadside graves. * Neary 6.5 million people have been uprooted from homes, the United Nations says. * Hundreds of Ukrainians waited in front of Poland's national stadium to register for work permits as governments and businesses across central Europe try to help war refugees.

SANCTIONS * Europe should deepen sanctions on Russia to target its lucrative energy sector, the foreign ministers of Lithuania and Ireland say. The EU and allies have already imposed a panoply of restrictions on Russia, including freezing the assets of its central bank. But targeting Russian oil, as the United States and Britain have done, is a divisive choice for the 27-nation EU, which relies on Russia for 40% of its gas. DIPLOMACY * Peace talks resumed with a 90-minute video conference. The Kremlin said the talks had made no significant progress yet. * Russia has withdrawn from peace treaty talks with Japan and frozen joint economic projects related to the disputed Kuril islands due to sanctions imposed by Tokyo. * Moscow summoned the U.S. ambassador to tell him that remarks by President Joe Biden about Russian President Vladimir Putin had pushed bilateral ties to near collapse.

QUOTES * "It is a senseless massacre where every day slaughters and atrocities are being repeated," Pope Francis said. * "Everything is destroyed. Where can we go?" asked librarian Irina Chernenko in a dark cellar packed with families for 11 days. (Compiled by Reuters bureaux; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Andrew Cawthorne)

