NHPC's Subansiri hydro project delayed further, partial opening in Aug

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 21-03-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 22:06 IST
Commissioning of PSU major NHPC's much-delayed 2,000 MW Subansiri hydro project has been postponed further till August when it will start operation partially, the Assam assembly was informed on Monday.

The company had earlier set a target of March for commissioning its biggest project, being constructed along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

In a written reply to a query by Congress MLA Bharat Chandra Narah in the assembly, Power Minister Bimal Bora said that the project has eight units of 250 MW each.

''All out efforts are being made to commission two units by August 2022. The project is scheduled to be commissioned by August 2023,'' Bora said.

In December 2020, the NHPC had said that the Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric Project would be commissioned by March 2022.

Construction work of the ambitious project at Gerukamukh along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border on Subansiri river was stalled from December 2011 to October 14, 2019 due to protests by locals and many groups fearing safety and downstream impact.

According to a company estimate in January 2020, the cost of the mega project, which was scheduled to be commissioned in December 2012, had escalated to around Rs 20,000 crore from the initial worth of Rs 6,285 crore.

The protests were primarily led by Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP).

To address the concerns of the agitators, multiple committees were formed by the Assam government and the Centre.

