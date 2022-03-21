Ukraine's president says he will not accept Russian ultimatums to end war
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday Ukraine would never bow to ultimatums from Russia and cities such as Kyiv, Mariupol or Kharkiv would not accept Russian occupation. "We have an ultimatum with points in it. 'Follow it and then we will end the war'," Zelenskiy said in an interview published by Ukrainian public broadcasting company Suspilne.
"We have an ultimatum with points in it. 'Follow it and then we will end the war'," Zelenskiy said in an interview published by Ukrainian public broadcasting company Suspilne. "Ukraine cannot fulfill the ultimatum."
