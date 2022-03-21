Left Menu

Swayamsevaks should strive for ending social discrimination: Mohan Bhagwat

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 21-03-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 22:44 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said the swayamsevaks should strive to end discrimination and work to attain an evil-free and harmonious environment in the society.

Bhagwat held various meetings here on Sunday and discussed social harmony and environment among other issues, an RSS functionary said.

He outlined the negative effect of environmental imbalance and said that ''it is our basic responsibility to bring balance in environment and that we should create awareness about the environment with training''.

Bhagwat also stressed the need for cleanliness, the RSS functionary said.

He said that for protection from diseases, it is necessary that there is cleanliness in cities and villages.

He also spoke on social harmony and said the swayamsevaks should strive to end discrimination in the society and work to attain an evil-free and harmonious environment in the society.

He said that some evils like caste discrimination, untouchability should be eradicated from the society and both social arrogance and inferiority complex should come to an end.

The RSS chief reached Gorakhpur on Saturday evening and met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath at Madhav Dham late in the evening.

He will address a programme at Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath auditorium on Tuesday, the RSS functionary said.

