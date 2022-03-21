Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine has defied Russia's demand for soldiers to lay down arms in Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands of civilians are besieged in a city being laid to waste by bombardment. CIVILIANS * Horror and bewilderment stalk the devastated, Russian-besieged city of Mariupol, where some bury neighbours in roadside graves.
Ukraine has defied Russia's demand for soldiers to lay down arms in Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands of civilians are besieged in a city being laid to waste by bombardment. In the capital Kyiv, shells hit a shopping centre, killing at least eight people.
Russia's almost month-old assault on Ukraine has stalled along most fronts, failing to seize any major city or topple the government. But shelling and missiles have caused devastation in residential areas. FIGHTING * Authorities in Odesa accused Russian of a strike on residential buildings, the first such attack on the Ukrainian Black Sea port. CIVILIANS * Horror and bewilderment stalk the devastated, Russian-besieged city of Mariupol, where some bury neighbours in roadside graves. * Neary 6.5 million people have been uprooted from homes, the United Nations says.
SANCTIONS * The European Union cannot agree on whether or how to slap sanctions on Russia's lucrative energy sector. Germany says the bloc is too dependent on Russian oil for that. DIPLOMACY * Peace talks resumed with a 90-minute video conference but there is no sign of significant progress. * Russia has withdrawn from peace treaty talks with Japan and frozen joint economic projects related to the disputed Kuril islands due to sanctions imposed by Tokyo. * Moscow summoned the U.S. ambassador to tell him that remarks by President Joe Biden about Russian President Vladimir Putin had pushed bilateral ties to near collapse.
QUOTES * "It is a senseless massacre where every day slaughters and atrocities are being repeated," Pope Francis said. * "Everything is destroyed. Where can we go?" asked librarian Irina Chernenko in a dark cellar packed with families for 11 days. (Compiled by Reuters bureaux; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Andrew Cawthorne)
