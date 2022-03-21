Left Menu

Woman in MP tortured for delivering girl child, 5 including husband held

A woman in Dewas district here was tortured allegedly with a hot rod by her husband and in-laws for giving birth to a girl child, police said on Monday.

Shailendra Mukati, station in charge, Barotha Police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A woman in Dewas district here was tortured allegedly with a hot rod by her husband and in-laws for giving birth to a girl child, police said on Monday. Shailendra Mukati, in charge of Barotha Police station, said "The incident took place here in Nariyakheda village on March 16. The 22-year-old victim who was married to Bablu Jhala from Nariyakheda village three years ago delivered a girl child, a year later their marriage. Her husband and kin tortured her for not delivering a boy child. The victim has suffered severe burn injuries, and has been sent for medical check-up."

The police official said that the matter came to light when the family of the victim, native of Tillor village in Indore, visited her. They approached the police after finding out about the torture. Further, a case has been registered against her husband and five family members under the sections 498-A, 323 324, 326, 504, 506, 34 of Indian Penal Code. "The accused in the case have been identified as Bablu Jhala Beru Jhala, Manju Jhala, Ankit Jhala and Kajal Jhala. Further investigation is underway, and the efforts are on to nab them," the official said. (ANI)

