Infant found dead inside microwave oven in Delhi

A two-month-old girl was found dead inside a microwave oven at her home in Chirag Dilli in south Delhi on Monday, police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 23:58 IST
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
According to police, at around 5 pm, the Delhi Police said it received information about the death of a 2-month-old infant. Earlier, a neighbour informed them that a child was found inside the oven.

The cause of death is yet to be established, Police said that an investigation is being conducted and a case of murder has being registered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

