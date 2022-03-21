Left Menu

MP: Woman gang-raped, murdered in Shahdol, 3 held

Three people have been taken into custody in a case of alleged murder and gang rape of a 28-year-old woman in Shahdol Sohagpur police station area.

ANI | Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 21-03-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 23:59 IST
MP: Woman gang-raped, murdered in Shahdol, 3 held
Additional SP Mukesh Vaishya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people have been taken into custody in a case of alleged murder and gang rape of a 28-year-old woman in Shahdol Sohagpur police station area. The incident happened on Saturday evening.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Mukesh Vaishya said, "The accused had an old acquaintance with the woman. He had taken the girl to Chhirsagar in his car on the pretext of a picnic. Two of his servants were also with the accused. The trio raped the girl and put her to death by giving poison." The Additional SP further stated, "The accused have been identified as Abdul, Rajesh Singh More, and Vivek Jha and we have taken them into custody and are being interrogated."

After getting the woman admitted to the district medical college in Shahdol the accused escaped, Vaishya added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States
4
Scientists explore cheaper, more efficient ways to capture carbon

Scientists explore cheaper, more efficient ways to capture carbon

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022