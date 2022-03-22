Left Menu

LPG Price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 07:51 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 07:51 IST
Domestic cooking gas (LPG) price on Tuesday was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder in line with a spike in international energy prices, sources said.

A 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 949.50 in the national capital.

This is the first increase in LPG rates since early October.

Prices have been on a freeze since then despite the cost of raw material spiralling. Sources said a 5 KG LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 349 while the 10 kg composite bottle will come for Rs 669.

The 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 2003.50.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

