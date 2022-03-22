Left Menu

Japan sees partial blackout after first-ever power supply warning

Parts of Japan lost power on Tuesday after the government issued its first-ever electricity supply warning and called on consumers to conserve energy as a massive earthquake last week forced several power plants to stop operating. To ease the power crunch amid unseasonably cold conditions in eastern Japan on Tuesday, Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said it would receive up to 1.42 million kilowatts of electricity from seven regional utilities.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2022 08:28 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 08:28 IST
Parts of Japan lost power on Tuesday after the government issued its first-ever electricity supply warning and called on consumers to conserve energy as a massive earthquake last week forced several power plants to stop operating.

To ease the power crunch amid unseasonably cold conditions in eastern Japan on Tuesday, Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said it would receive up to 1.42 million kilowatts of electricity from seven regional utilities. Despite the efforts, Tepco said that as of 11:34 a.m. (0234 GMT), about 2,120 households in three prefectures near Tokyo had lost power.

