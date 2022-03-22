Left Menu

Domestic LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder

The price of domestic cooking gas (LPG) was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder on Tuesday.

The price of domestic cooking gas (LPG) was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder on Tuesday. A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 949.50 in Delhi from Tuesday.

Domestic LPG rates were last revised on October 6 by Rs 15. Earlier on March 1, the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders was increased by Rs 105 in Delhi. With this increase, 19 kg commercial cylinder costs Rs 2,012 in Delhi. (ANI)

