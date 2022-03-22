Left Menu

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat offers prayers at Gorakhnath temple in UP's Gorakhpur

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday offered prayers at Gorakhnath temple in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

ANI | Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-03-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 12:06 IST
Mohan Bhagwat offers prayers at Gorakhnath temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bhagwat, on Saturday evening, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Madhav Dham, the provincial office of RSS in Gorakhpur. During his visit, the RSS chief addressed the meeting of Gauraksha province and also addressed the families of volunteers in 'family training' program.

He also reviewed the work of the RSS workers here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

