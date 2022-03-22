RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat offers prayers at Gorakhnath temple in UP's Gorakhpur

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday offered prayers at Gorakhnath temple in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. Today is the last day of the RSS chief's three-day visit to Gorakhpur.

Bhagwat, on Saturday evening, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Madhav Dham, the provincial office of RSS in Gorakhpur. During his visit, the RSS chief addressed the meeting of Gauraksha province and also addressed the families of volunteers in 'family training' program.

He also reviewed the work of the RSS workers here. (ANI)

