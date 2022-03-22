Rajya Sabha expresses condolences over crash of China Eastern Airlines

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday expressed condolences over the tragic crash of the China Eastern Airlines plane killing 132 passeng, including nine crew members. As the House assembled for the day at 11 am, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu called the incident "painful and unfortunate", and said, that the House joins him in expressing their heartfelt condolences as well as deep sympathy and sorrow on the losses suffered by the people of China.

He also conveyed India's stand of solidarity with them in their hour of grief. "A total of 132 persons including nine crew members reportedly lost their lives when a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed in mountains in Southern China on a domestic flight flying from the southwestern city of Kunming to Guangzhou, yesterday, on 21st of March, 2022. The loss of precious lives in this tragic incident is indeed painful and unfortunate," said Naidu.

The members of the House later rose on their places and observed silence as a mark of respect to the memory of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident. After the crash of the Chinese Eastern Airlines plane --a Boeing-737, the website of Airlines, mobile app and some of its other social media platforms were presented in black and white - what airlines do as a sign of respect or mourning for the assumed victims.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the country to step up all rescue efforts after the crash. He has also urged the officials to find a reason behind the incident as soon as possible. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)