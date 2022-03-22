Left Menu

Russia's Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 22-03-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 12:31 IST
Russia's Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe
Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Tuesday it was continuing to supply gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.

The company said requests stood at 108 million cubic metres for March 22, up from 104.7 million cubic metres for March 21.

