Russia's Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 22-03-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 12:31 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Tuesday it was continuing to supply gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.
The company said requests stood at 108 million cubic metres for March 22, up from 104.7 million cubic metres for March 21.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Congress to 'explore' Russian oil ban, enact $10 bln in aid for Ukraine this week -House Speaker Pelosi
U.S., European allies discuss banning imports of Russian oil
Gymnastics-Russian Kuliak faces disciplinary action for 'shocking' behaviour
PM Modi will speak to Russian President Putin on phone today afternoon: Govt sources.
U.S., European allies discuss banning imports of Russian oil