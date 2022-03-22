World Water Day: RS Chairman urges MPs to conserve water

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday requested all parliamentarians to serve as flagbearers in their efforts to conserve water resources and adopt sustainable water management practices both in personal and public life. As the representatives of our people, the Chairman said it is incumbent upon us to serve as flagbearers in our efforts to conserve water resources.

"We must adopt sustainable water management practices both in personal and public life and sensitize one and all in inculcating water conservation techniques like rain water harvesting, afforestation, adoption of water efficient agriculture, preservation of wetlands, recharging of aquifers," said Naidu. Addressing the Upper House soon after it assembled for the day at 11 am, the Chairman said today is World Water Day, a day that is observed to highlight the importance of freshwater resources and their sustainable management.

"This year, the United Nation's theme for 'World Water Day' is 'Groundwater, making the Invisible Visible' that focuses on groundwater, which exists as an invisible resource, however, has a profound impact visible everywhere," Naidu said. "Sustenance of life on our planet, to a large extent, depends on the groundwater. Groundwater supplies a large proportion of the water we use for drinking, sanitation, food production and industrial processes and is equally significant for the healthy functioning of ecosystems," he added.

With the ever-growing population, urbanization and industrialization, the Chairman noted that the demand for water has increased manifold and the groundwater resources have been put under severe stress. "Today, we face the dual challenge regarding our groundwater resources, that of its exploitation and pollution due to industrial effluents, mining activities, agricultural runoff etc. Conservation of water and preservation of our water resources is of utmost importance for our country given the fact that we have 16 per cent of the global population, but only 4 per cent of the world's available fresh water," said Naidu.

Mentioning that India's ancient texts have always treated water as a divine gift of nature, Naidu cited notes in Rig Veda Samhita which reads "plants and waters are treasures for generations". "Atharva Veda Samhita also enjoins us to refrain from water pollution 'Waters are to be freed from defilement'."

In tune with our ancient wisdom, Naidu said, "I hope the entire House will join me in supporting the conservation of water resources, especially groundwater resources, and ensuring judicious use of water so that while fulfilling our present needs, enough is left for our future generations." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)