UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 22

* THG: British e-commerce group THG on Tuesday named veteran business executive Charles Allen as non-executive chair, in line with its goal to split the roles of chief executive and chair. * CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS: British housebuilder Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc said on Tuesday input costs were likely to increase due to rising energy costs and raw material supply disruption caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

* KINGFISHER: British home improvement retailer Kingfisher reported a 20.9% rise in annual profit reflecting a boost to sales from the pandemic and said it had made an encouraging start to its new year despite heightened macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty. * CAPITA: Capita Plc on Tuesday named David Lowden as its new chairman, succeeding Ian Powell, who will leave the UK outsourcing firm after five years in the role.

* ASHMORE: Investment firm Ashmore Group Plc said on Monday its Chairman David Bennett will step down next month. * OIL LICENSING: Britain will likely run a North Sea offshore oil and gas licensing round for existing discoveries this year, a spokesperson for the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) said on Monday.

* GAZPROM: The UK government is preparing to step in and temporarily run Russian gas giant Gazprom's British retail supply arm, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, as companies cut ties with Russian businesses. * WAGES: Increases in pay settlements offered by British employers have remained at their highest since 2008 but continue to lag behind inflation, according to data that will be scrutinised by the Bank of England.

* FTSE 100: Britain's FTSE 100 closed higher on Monday as surging oil prices boosted energy stocks, although concerns about inflation and several broker downgrades kept a check on its overall gain.

