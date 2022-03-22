70 pc of Waqf land encroached in Maha: Minister
It is partially true. Some 70 per cent Waqf land is under encroachment, Malik said in a written reply.The chief secretarys office had received an email regarding complaints of misuse of land and inaction by the Waqf board officials, he said.Malik was arrested last month by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.
- Country:
- India
At least 70 per cent of land owned by the Waqf board in Maharashtra has been encroached upon, state minister Nawab Malik has said.
Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande raised the matter in the Legislative Council on Tuesday, asking if the Waqf land had been encroached upon in connivance with officials of the revenue department. "It is partially true. Some 70 per cent Waqf land is under encroachment,'' Malik said in a written reply.
The chief secretary's office had received an email regarding complaints of misuse of land and inaction by the Waqf board officials, he said.
Malik was arrested last month by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. He is currently in judicial custody.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
HC seeks Centre's stand on Delhi Waqf Board plea on de-listing of 123 properties, refuses stay
HC seeks Centre's stand on Delhi Waqf Baord plea on de-listing of 123 properties, refuses stay
Man with Dawood 'link' named by Fadnavis was on Waqf Board under BJP govt: Malik kin
MVA govt appointed men with Dawood links to Waqf Board: Fadnavis tells Assembly
Bihar Legislative Council Election 2022: Sonia Gandhi approves names of 6 Cong candidates