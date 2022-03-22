Left Menu

Italy eyes almost 4 billion euro profit clawback from energy companies

Italy expects to raise 3.98 billion euros ($4.38 billion) from a clawback measure slapped on energy companies, a Treasury document seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday. Prime Minister Mario Draghi is facing growing pressure from the ruling coalition to approve a further borrowing package. ($1 = 0.9083 euros)

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 22-03-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 15:51 IST
Italy eyes almost 4 billion euro profit clawback from energy companies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy expects to raise 3.98 billion euros ($4.38 billion) from a clawback measure slapped on energy companies, a Treasury document seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday. The government on Friday approved a 4.4 billion euro package to help consumers and firms cope with surging energy costs exacerbated by the Ukraine crisis.

Rome is funding a large part of the scheme through a 10% one-off levy on producers and sellers of electricity, natural gas and petrol products. It will apply to profit margins which rose by more than 5 million euros during the Oct. 2021 - March 2022 period compared to a year earlier, excluding cases where the profit margin rose by less than 10%.

Italy has set aside more than 20 billion euros since last July to try and soften the increase in electricity and gas bills for firms and households. Prime Minister Mario Draghi is facing growing pressure from the ruling coalition to approve a further borrowing package.

($1 = 0.9083 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022