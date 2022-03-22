CPI urges immediate withdrawal of fuel price hike

The Tamil Nadu unit of the CPI on Tuesday demanded immediate withdrawal of the hike in prices of petroleum products and cooking gas, saying it will affect the people.

Noting that the rise in prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinder by the Centre would hit the poor and the middle-class people, CPI Tamil Nadu unit secretary R Mutharasan said it would result in the prices of other products going up. ''The sudden hike in prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinders will affect the people, especially the poor and middle-class. It will indirectly result in the increase of prices of other products,'' Mutharasan told reporters here while demanding withdrawal of the price increase.

Petrol and diesel prices were on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a liter while domestic cooking gas prices were increased by Rs 50 per cylinder, ending an over four-and-half month election-related hiatus in rate revision.

He said there were practical difficulties in implementing total prohibition and hoped that the state government would be able to do so in future.

''The CPI is for total prohibition in Tamil Nadu and it was also supported by the DMK. But we know the practical difficulties of implementing it...but hope it would be implemented in the state in future,'' he added.

The CPI leader also urged the Centre to drop the idea of privatizing public sector undertakings including the LIC.

The trade unions of various parties would organize a stir at the national level on March 28 and 29 to press the Centre to drop such plans, he said, adding that trade unions affiliated to the CPI would participate in it.

The CPI's Tamil Nadu unit will conduct a state-level conference at Tiruppur from 4 to 7 August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)