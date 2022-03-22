Common University Entrance Test to be held for admission to UG programs in all UGC-funded varsities

University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday announced that UGC has decided to make Central University Entrance Test (CUET) compulsory for admission in universities which can be given in 13 different languages. In an exclusive interview with ANI, the UGC Chairman said, "We have decided to make Central University Entrance Test (CUET) compulsory for admission in universities which can be given in 13 different languages. We have given a lot of choices to the students."

He said that the announcement of CUET is a student-friendly reform and state universities, as well as private and deemed universities, can use the score of CUET for the admission process of undergraduate courses. "We told the universities that your existing reservation and admission policy will not be changed but your admissions should be on the basis of CUET, not on the basis of class 12 marks," Jagadesh Kumar, UGC Chairman further said.

He asserted that students should focus on learning, not on marks. "This is our primary objective that the students should focus on learning. We want to provide a level playing field through CUET," Kumar added. UGC issued notice on March 21 that Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission in UG programs from the academic session 2022-2023 in all UGC-funded Central Universities will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

According to UGC, the CUET 2022 paper pattern will be in two sections, that is, Section 1B will be optional for students and can be opted by students who want to go for any other language apart from the ones mentioned above. In this section, questions can be expected from French, German etc. The other section will be the domain-specific subjects section. Here, the students will have the liberty to choose up to six domains that they wish to pursue in their UG course. (ANI)

