Left Menu

Samruddhi Corridor: Nagpur-Shirdi stretch set for commissioning in May, says Maha minister

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 16:50 IST
Samruddhi Corridor: Nagpur-Shirdi stretch set for commissioning in May, says Maha minister
Eknath Shinde Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government wants to throw open for traffic phase 1 of the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway from May this year, state Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde said on Tuesday.

Phase 1 covers the stretch from Nagpur to Shirdi (in Ahmednagar district).

Speaking to reporters outside the state legislature building here, Shinde reiterated that the government wants to extend the expressway, originally planned to link Mumbai to Nagpur, till Gadchiroli.

Such an extension will ensure the ''ambitious and gamechanger" expressway connects the state to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, he added.

He also said work on the stretch from Mumbai to Nagpur will be completed in a year, adding that the expressway would be "eco-friendly" with the government planting some 11.50 lakh trees along the route.

"We will generate 250-megawatt solar power along the expressway. Some 1,000 farm ponds have also been built along the stretch,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022