Left Menu

ICAI working on research paper on cryptocurrencies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 17:23 IST
ICAI working on research paper on cryptocurrencies
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI will be preparing a research paper on cryptocurrencies that will cover various aspects, including taxation implications.

ICAI President Debashis Mitra on Tuesday said the institute is working on a research paper on cryptocurrencies, which is expected to be ready in one-and-a-half months.

Currently, cryptocurrencies are unregulated in the country.

Mitra said once the research paper is complete, it will be submitted to the government.

''We are seized of the matter,'' Mitra told reporters here when asked about cryptocurrencies.

The Union Budget 2022-23 has brought in clarity concerning the levy of income tax on crypto assets. From April 1, a 30 per cent I-T plus cess and surcharges will be levied on such transactions in the same manner as it treats winnings from horse races or other speculative transactions.

Besides, the budget proposed a 1 per cent TDS on payments towards virtual currencies beyond Rs 10,000 in a year and taxation of such gifts in the hands of the recipient.

The threshold limit for TDS would be Rs 50,000 a year for specified persons, which include individuals/HUFs who are required to get their accounts audited under the I-T Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022