Govt implementing Rs 20,050 cr scheme for fish production
The central government is implementing a flagship scheme 'Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY)' with the highest ever investment of Rs 20,050 crore in all states and UTs to increase fish production, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
Union Minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Parshottam Rupala also said that the Centre has released Rs 2,577.49 crore for integrated development and management of fisheries for a period of five years from 2015-16 to 2019-20 under the centrally sponsored scheme 'Blue Revolution: Integrated Development and Management of Fisheries'.
The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying is now implementing a flagship scheme 'Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY)' with the highest ever investment of Rs 20,050 crore with effect from the year 2020-21 in all the States and UTs, he said during Question Hour.
The minister said the 'BlueRevolution: Integrated Development and Management of Fisheries' was implemented for a period of five years from 2015-16 to 2019-20 and the scheme has ended on March 31, 2020.
Under the said scheme, central financial assistance of Rs 2,577.49 crore was released to the state governments and Union Territories for the development of fisheries and aquaculture.
