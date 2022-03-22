Left Menu

Saudi cabinet emphasizes 'essential role' of OPEC+ agreement - state news

22-03-2022
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Saudi cabinet emphasised on Tuesday "the essential role" of OPEC+ agreement in bringing balance and stability to oil markets, state news agency SPA reported.

The cabinet also called on the international community to assume responsibility in maintaining energy supplies and to be aware of the danger of Iran's supplying Yemen's Houthis with ballistic missiles and drones.

