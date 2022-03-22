Spain's Energy Minister did not discuss new taxes at meeting with utility CEOs
Spain's government did not discuss the possibility of introducing new taxes on power utilities amid soaring power prices at a meeting with electricity industry chiefs on Tuesday, Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said.
"We didn't speak about taxes with the big electricity companies, but rather about how to get cheaper energy and how they can contribute to citizens' comfort," she told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
Last week Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz had suggested the government planned to levy a new special tax on large utilities.
